Valdez improved to 2-2 on the season Friday against the Nationals, allowing one run on seven hits across 7.2 innings while striking out six and walking a pair.

Valdez was handed a 5-0 lead before he stepped onto the mound and never looked likely to let Washington back in the game. He didn't allow a baserunner with less than two outs until the sixth inning, when a leadoff single from Juan Soto was quickly countered by a double play. He finally ran into trouble in the seventh inning, giving up a run on a fielder's choice after allowing the first two batters to reach base safely, but that wasn't enough to make it anything but a very strong outing for Valdez, who now owns a 2.93 ERA. He'll look to lower that mark Thursday against the Rangers.