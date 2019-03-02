Valdez allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings in Friday's game against the Cardinals.

Valdez, making his second start of the spring, exhibited the control issues that have marked his body of work at the major-league level. Just 25 of his 48 pitches were strikes, continuing a trend from 2018 when he threw just 56 percent of his pitches for strikes. He opened the second inning with seven straight balls and fell behind, 3-0, to three of the five hitters he faced in that frame. By then, manager A.J. Hinch had seen enough. Control needs to improve if Valdez wants to beat out Brad Peacock for the final spot in the rotation.