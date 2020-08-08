Valdez (0-2) took the loss Saturday in Oakland after giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits across seven innings. He had nine strikeouts and one walk.

The left-hander surrendered a leadoff homer to Marcus Semien on his sixth pitch of the game, but it would be the only earned run he allowed all afternoon. Valdez allowed three runs over 4.1 innings during his season debut, but over his past two starts he's given up only three runs (one earned) with 17 strikeouts across 13.1 innings. The 26-year-old next lines up to pitch Friday against the Mariners still in search of his first win.