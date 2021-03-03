Valdez was diagnosed with a fractured left ring finger Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Valdez was able to continue pitching during Tuesday's spring game after he took a groundball off his left hand during the first inning. While he said after the game that he was fine, he was further examined by team doctors Wednesday and diagnosed with a fracture. General manager James Click said that the southpaw will need to undergo further imaging before determining a timetable for his return.