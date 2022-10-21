Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, coming in the fourth when he bobbled a comebacker from Giancarlo Stanton and compiled the mistake with a throwing error to first base. Two runs eventually scored in the inning, but the 28-year-old lefty was able to limit the damage by striking out Josh Donaldson and Kyle Higashioka, and he finished his outing by striking out the side in the seventh. The nine strikeouts were the most in a postseason game for Valdez since he recorded nine against the Rays in 2020. The southpaw owns a 1.48 postseason ERA and 15 K's over 12.2 innings.