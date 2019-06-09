Valdez allowed one run on five hits across seven innings but didn't factor in the decision in Saturday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out seven and walked none.

Valdez gave up a solo homer to Renato Nunez in the sixth inning but otherwise shut down the Orioles. The Astros' offense couldn't reward him with the win as they mustered only four hits Saturday. It's not clear when the 25-year-old will make his next start since Houston has a pair of off days this week.