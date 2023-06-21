Valdez (7-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Mets after he allowed two runs on four hits and one walk over eight innings. He struck out nine.

The left-hander kept New York off the board until the eighth inning, when they pushed across two runs on three hits and a sacrifice fly. Valdez now has four wins in his past six starts with a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB during that span. He's establishing himself as Houston's ace following the departure of Justin Verlander and is on pace for a career year.