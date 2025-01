Valdez and the Astros agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract to avoid arbitration Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Valdez is entering his final year of arbitration and will earn nearly $6 million more than he did in 2024. He's emerged as one of the more reliable pitchers around the league in recent seasons, posting no worse than a 3.45 ERA in any season since 2021. Valdez has also completed at least 176 innings in each of the last three campaigns.