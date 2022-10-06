Valdez (17-6) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk over five shut-out innings against Philadelphia. He struck out 10.

Valdez was electric on Wednesday, running through hitters with a mix of curveballs, sinkers and cutters over the course of five innings. Eight of his 10 strikeouts were swinging, and he produced a total of 15 swinging strikes on the afternoon. It was a great bounce-back for Valdez after allowing 10 runs over his previous two starts. It was also just the second time since July 3 that that the left-hander recorded double-digit strikeouts in an outing.