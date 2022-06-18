Valdez (7-3) earned the win against the White Sox on Friday, going six innings and allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Valdez continued a dominant season on Friday, earning his 11th quality start of the year and his 10th in a row. He was efficient, throwing 66 of 91 pitches for strikes. Although he did allow eight hits in the game, Valdez was able to limit the damage to three runs and benefitted from an offensive explosion from his own team. The lefty will carry a 2.78 ERA into his next outing.