Valdez (1-2) gave up a run on four hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings to earn the win Friday versus the Mariners.

The Astros gave Valdez nine runs of support in the first inning alone, covering up the lone run he allowed on a Kyle Seager sacrifice fly. Valdez has yet to allow more than three runs in any of his four appearances this year. He's at a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. The 26-year-old will have a tough test in his next start, which is expected to be Wednesday in Colorado.