Astros' Framber Valdez: Earns win
Valdez (2-2) earned the win Monday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings of relief.
Valdez saved a taxed bullpen when he entered in the fourth inning to replace starter Corbin Martin, who has thrown a combined 10 innings over his last three starts. The 25-year-old left-hander has quietly put together a six-game run during which he's allowed one earned run (0.79 ERA) over 11.1 innings. While he's walking too many (4.5 BB/9), Valdez is a former starter that could emerge in that role if the Astros decide to send Martin (8.41 FIP) back to Triple-A.
