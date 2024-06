Valdez (4-3) earned the win over Minnesota on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters over seven innings.

Valdez needed a modest 85 pitches to get through seven frames before turning the game over to the bullpen. He notched his second straight quality start and fourth over his past five contests. Overall, Valdez has given up three or fewer earned runs in seven of his nine starts on the campaign.