Valdez (5-2) earned the win Monday after he tossed a complete game, giving up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven against the Athletics.

Valdez was very effective Monday, notching 75 strikes on 115 pitches while tossing a season-high nine innings. The only blemish against him came in the bottom of the sixth frame when Ramon Laureano ripped an RBI single. Valdez has now compiled seven consecutive quality starts, producing a 2.02 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over that stretch. He'll look to keep the streak going when he toes the rubber next, tentatively lining up to face the Royals on Sunday.