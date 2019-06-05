Valdez will enter the Astros' starting rotation following Corbin Martin's demotion, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Valdez previously worked as a starter but has been used exclusively out of the bullpen in 2019. Martin had a poor start Monday and Valdez fired four scoreless innings of relief, which was apparently enough to tip the scales for another starting chance. The left-hander figures to start Saturday versus the Orioles, assuming he slides into Martin's spot in the rotation.

