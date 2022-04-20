Valdez (1-1) took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in Tuesday's 7-2 loss against the Angels.

Valdez allowed runs in the second and fourth innings but was able to limit the damage thanks to a double-play and an outfield assist. He retired Shohei Ohtani to start the fifth but then gave up four consecutive singles and was replaced. Since an excellent Opening Day start, the 28-year-old has struggled over his last two starts, allowing 20 baserunners and seven runs in just 7.1 innings.