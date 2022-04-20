Valdez (1-1) took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in Tuesday's 7-2 loss against the Angels.

Valdez allowed a run each in the second and fourth inning and was able to limit the damage thanks to a double-play and an outfield assist. He retired Shohei Ohtani to start the fifth but then gave up four consecutive singles and was replaced. Following an excellent Opening Day start, the 28-year-old has struggled over his next two starts, allowing 20 baserunners and seven runs in just 7.1 innings. His next start is scheduled for Sunday in Texas.