Valdez allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over three innings Monday against the Mets.

The Mets teed off on Valdez in the second inning when they scored three times and had several hard-hit balls. The outing raised his spring ERA to 5.79, and the left-hander has fallen further behind right-hander Brad Peacock in the race for the final spot in the rotation. Peacock pitched three scoreless innings of relief and has not allowed a run in eight innings.