Valdez (5-4) took the loss Wednesday against San Francisco, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out one.

It was a tough day for Valdez, who allowed two runs in the third inning before the Giants scored three more in the fourth. The 30-year-old Valdez had allowed just five runs in three starts (22 innings) coming into Wednesday's matchup. The left-hander now sports a 3.99 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB across 67.2 innings this year. Valdez will look to rebound in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week on the road versus the White Sox.