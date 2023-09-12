Valdez (11-10) took the loss against Oakland on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over seven innings.

Valdez racked up 18 swinging strikes and finished with his third double-digit punchout game of the season, but he also served up two long balls. Those were enough to send him to the loss in a game during which Houston was held to three hits and no runs by a trio of Oakland hurlers. Valdez nonetheless extended his streak of quality starts to four, and he's allowed just six runs over 27 innings during that stretch. The Dominican hurler is tied for fourth in the majors with 19 quality starts on the campaign and also holds a 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 178:48 K:BB over 181.2 frames.