Valdez (1-0) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 across seven innings, earning the win over the Red Sox on Wednesday,

Valdez struggled in the first inning, allowing two singles and walking in a run. However, he settled in delivering six scoreless innings on just three singles. This was a great start for the 27-year-old, who has pitched just 11 innings this season after missing extended time with a fractured finger. He has 14 strikeouts and a 1.64 ERA through two starts. He'll get another go at Boston's lineup next Tuesday.