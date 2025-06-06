Valdez (6-4) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 11 in seven innings of work during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

Valdez turned in one of his best pitching performances of the season Thursday, striking out a season-high 11 batters on the way to the win. The 31-year-old has been dominant as of late, notching six straight performances of at least six innings and allowing three runs or fewer. Over that stretch he has a 1.84 ERA in 44 innings pitched with 47 strikeouts. The left-hander's next scheduled start is a favorable home matchup with the White Sox on Wednesday.