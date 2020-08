Valdez (3-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in seven innings in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Valdez wasn't at his best Monday -- the four runs allowed marked a season high -- but the Astros gave him plenty of run support to earn the win. The 26-year-old southpaw has a 2.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 40 strikeouts through 38.1 innings this season. Valdez is expected to make his next start Saturday at home versus the Athletics.