Valdez allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in Monday's win over the Cubs. He struck out eight in four innings and did not factor in the decision.

Valdez got through three shutout frames before coughing up four in the fourth, including Christopher Morel's three-run shot. Valdez needed 91 pitches (53 strikes) in what ended up being his shortest outing of the year. His ERA jumped from 2.38 to 2.84, though he improved his K:BB to a strong 65:12 across nine starts. Valdez is currently lined up for a home start against Oakland this weekend.