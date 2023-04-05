Valdez allowed three runs -- two earned -- on eight hits over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to Detroit. He walked one and struck out nine.

Valdez has pitched well in his first two starts of the season, but he hasn't been rewarded with a victory despite giving up a total of two runs in 12 innings (1.50 ERA.) The left-hander threw 66-of-103 pitches for strikes, and outside of Spencer Torkelson -- who drove in three in Tuesday's contest -- the Detroit lineup wasn't able to put much together. Valdez is scheduled to be back on the bump against the Pirates on Monday.