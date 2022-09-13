Valdez (15-5) allowed six hits and a walk during a complete-game shutout Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over Detroit.

Aside from a small jam in the first inning, Valdez didn't face much of a threat during his dominant victory. The 28-year-old southpaw tosses 72 of 107 pitches for strikes and forced 16 whiffs. He allowed three or fewer earned runs for the 24th consecutive start and lowered his season ERA to a stellar 2.50 with a 169:61 K:BB through 179.2 frames. He's struck out at least eight batters in four straight outings. Valdez is scheduled to start in Tampa Bay next week.