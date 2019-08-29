Valdez is scheduled to make another start Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Valdez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock last week as a replacement in the rotation for the injured Aaron Sanchez (pectoral) and pitched well enough in his start against the Angels to earn a second turn. While he earned a win after allowing only one run over six innings, Valdez showed shaky control, walking five batters and plunking another two. Getting support from one of baseball's top offenses will help Valdez's cause moving forward, but he'll need to scale back the free passes to find consistent success in the majors and avoid doing damage to his fantasy managers' ratios.

