Valdez was scratched from Monday's start against the Rangers when he felt soreness in the top of his left elbow after playing catch, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Valdez has been sent back to Houston to be evaluated by team doctors. Both Astros manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown have downplayed the level of concern, noting that the lefty has not yet been placed on the injured list. That said, more won't be known until the team gets results of the exam, which won't be until at least Tuesday. Blair Henley is drawing a spot start Monday in Valdez's place.