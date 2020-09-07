Valdez (3-3) gave up a career-high eight runs and 11 hits Sunday to take the loss against the Angels.

Valdez battled for seven-plus innings and 108 pitches on a 106-degree day in Oakland. The Astros needed him to save the bullpen, but it was a large ask of the left-hander, who crossed the century mark in pitches thrown for the third time this season. He's been a workhorse for the Astros, tossing seven or more innings in five of his last six starts. Valdez is next scheduled to pitch on an extra day of rest, Saturday on the road against the Dodgers.