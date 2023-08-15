Valdez (9-8) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over 7.2 innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

It was a solid outing overall for Valdez -- he allowed just one earned run through his first six innings before allowing back-to-back homers to Jorge Soler and Luis Arraez in the eighth. The 29-year-old Valdez had allowed four or more runs in four of his previous five outings (his no-hitter on Aug. 1 was the lone outlier), working to a 6.10 ERA in that span. Overall, he sports a 3.31 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and 148:36 K:BB across 23 starts (149.2 innings) this season. Valdez is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Red Sox in his next start.