Valdez (1-3) tossed a complete game in Saturday's loss to the Royals. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over eight innings.
Valdez allowed a sacrifice fly for the opening run in the first inning and also gave up a solo home run to Vinnie Pasquantino in the fifth. This was Valdez's fourth quality start in six outings this season, and it's the first hard-luck loss he's had. He's also allowed just three homers while maintaining a 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB across 36 innings. He's lined up for a favorable matchup in his next outing, which is projected to be on the road versus the White Sox.
