Valdez (12-9) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Valdez seemed well on his way to a quality start before encountering trouble in the sixth inning. The left-hander struck out a pair of batters to open up the frame before yielding a single, an RBI double and a two-run home run to the next three hitters he faced, respectively. Valdez has struggled since the start of August, owning a 1-5 record, a 5.95 ERA and a 30:14 K:BB across 42.1 innings. He's on track to face Atlanta next weekend.