Valdez (5-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on five hits and striking out eight in seven innings versus the Mariners.

Valdez gave up an RBI double to Kyle Seager in the first inning before settling in to keep the Mariners' bats quiet. After allowing 16 runs in three starts to begin September, he's given up just one run in each of his last two outings. Valdez has a 3.57 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 70.2 innings this season. He's projected for one more regular-season start Sunday against the Rangers.