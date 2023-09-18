Valdez (12-10) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run (zero earned) on five hits and one walk over seven innings in a 7-1 win over the Royals. He struck out five.

A throwing error led to an unearned run that gave Kansas City an early lead, but Valdez was aided by a couple of double plays and an out at the plate to otherwise keep the Royals off the board. It was the fifth consecutive quality start for Valdez who has gone at least seven innings in seven of his last nine starts. Among all qualified American League starters, Valdez ranks second in innings (188.2), fifth in ERA (3.20), sixth in WHIP (1.09), seventh in strikeouts (183) and second in quality starts (20). He's currently penciled in to face the Royals again next weekend in Houston.