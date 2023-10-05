Valdez will start for the Astros on Sunday in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Houston will go with Justin Verlander for the series opener before turning to Valdez in Game 2. Valdez was a little shaky in his final two starts of the regular season in allowing 10 runs (nine earned) over 9.1 innings, although he fanned 17 batters to finish with an even 200 strikeouts on the season.