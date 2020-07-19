Valdez and Brandon Bielak are competing for the last spot in the Astros' rotation, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

With Jose Urquidy (undisclosed) not in camp, there's room in the rotation for either Valdez or Bielak. The duo squared off in Saturday's intrasquad game, the final chance either had to submit evidence in the quest to be the No. 5 starter. Valdez allowed a three-run, first-inning home run to Michael Brantley but lasted five innings. He walked one and struck out six in a 74-pitch outing. "He still has some things to learn, but he's a whole lot better than I heard he was in the past, as far as his concentration, as far as his tempo in the game," said manager Dusty Baker, referring to Valdez's penchant for a lack of focus and letting innings get away from him. Baker also noted he'd be speaking with Valdez about missing "three or four signs" during the outing.