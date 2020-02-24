Astros' Framber Valdez: Has scoreless spring debut
Valdez allowed one walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings Sunday against Washington.
Valdez, who is competing for the final rotation spot, submitted an impressive piece of evidence during his first spring start. He needed just 14 pitches to dispatch seven major league hitters in his two innings. Josh James and Austin Pruitt will also have an opportunity to capture the final rotation spot.
