Valdez did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Valdez gave up only five hits in his five innings, but two of those left the yard and another went for a triple. It was the first time this season the 26-year-old has given up multiple homers in a game -- he entered the contest having yielded only three long balls over 52.1 innings. On a more positive note, Valdez struck out seven after tying a season low with only two whiffs in his previous start. The southpaw has pitched at least five innings in each of his last eight contests and now holds a 4.08 ERA on the season. His next start will come at home against Arizona on Friday.