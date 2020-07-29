Valdez (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over 4.1 innings as the Astros fell 5-2 to the Dodgers. He struck out two.

The southpaw took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning before fading, as the first three Dodgers to the plate in the frame all collected hits en route to Los Angeles batting around. Valdez finished his night having tossed 59 pitches (32 strikes), but his success the first time through the order at least offers some optimism that he can deliver a better result next time out. At the very least, Valdez's rotation spot should be secure given how many other arms the Astros currently have on the shelf.