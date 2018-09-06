Astros' Framber Valdez: Holds Minnesota to one run in win
Valdez (3-1) got the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings against the Twins.
Valdez didn't fool many hitters, inducing just six swings and misses, and he only threw first-pitch strikes to six of the 22 batters he faced, but he largely silenced Minnesota's bats on his way to picking up his third win in four outings. The young lefty has allowed either one or zero earned runs in every appearance to work toward a stellar 1.37 ERA over 19.2 innings, and he figures to continue seeing ample opportunities to pick up wins pitching in front of the potent Houston lineup. He'll look to keep rolling Tuesday in Detroit.
