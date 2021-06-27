Valdez (4-1) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out six over six innings and was tagged with the loss to the Tigers in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Valdez continued to impress, throwing a fifth straight quality start, but he got little support from Houston's lineup. The Astros entered the game on an offensive roll but managed just six singles off Detroit right-hander Casey Mize. The left-hander, who threw 86 pitches, could have pitched into the seventh inning for a fifth straight start, but MLB's decision to play seven-inning doubleheaders precluded that. Valdez's next turn through the rotation is due Thursday, July 1.