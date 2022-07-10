Valdez (8-4) took the loss to the Athletics on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two across eight innings.

Although he took the loss, Valdez pitched well Saturday, allowing two earned runs across eight frames while throwing 60 of 96 pitches for strikes. The game tying run against the righty came on a passed ball, and the go-ahead run came thanks to a wild pitch. Saturday's appearance was Valdez's 14th quality start in a row and his 15th of the year. He will take a 2.64 ERA into his next outing.