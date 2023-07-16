Valdez was removed from Saturday's start versus the Angels in the seventh inning with an apparent injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Valdez had just served up a two-run home run to Zach Neto and was removed in the middle of the at-bat against the next hitter. It's worth noting that he had already thrown 103 pitches, so hopefully the left-hander's removal was just precautionary. Valdez has dealt with an ankle injury recently, although there's no indication whether that's what was bothering him Saturday. The southpaw was magnificent versus the Halos, striking out 13 batters and inducing 23 whiffs.