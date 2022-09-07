Valdez (14-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks over 6.2 innings against the Rangers. He struck out 11.

The Astros uncharacteristically committed three errors Tuesday, causing two unearned runs to score against Valdez on the night. The southpaw allowed four walks for the second time in three starts but was mostly effective, as he recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season and likely would have completed seven innings if not for the errors. Valdez has remarkably thrown 23 straight quality starts. He will carry a 2.64 ERA into his next start.