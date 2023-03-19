Valdez is likely to start for the Astros on Opening Day, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker hasn't made an official announcement, but he did tell reporters Saturday that Valdez will "probably" take the mound on Opening Day. Valdez also drew the assignment in 2022, and he delivered throughout the season by posting an exceptional 2.28 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 194:67 K:BB across 201.1 frames. Even if another Astros starter gets the call for the opening game, Valdez will almost certainly start at some point during the team's opening series against the White Sox.