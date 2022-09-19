Valdez (16-5) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Valdez tossed a complete-game shutout Monday against Detroit but threw just 87 pitches against Oakland on Sunday, marking just the second time that he hasn't thrown at least 100 pitches over his last 10 starts. However, the southpaw remained dominant and got plenty of run support from the Astros' offense to cruise to his seventh win over his last eight outings. Valdez has been incredibly consistent this season and set a major-league record Sunday by posting his 25th consecutive quality start. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Baltimore on Saturday.