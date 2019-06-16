Valdez (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings to pick up the win Saturday against Toronto.

Valdez made his second start since taking over as Houston's fifth starter and tossed a second straight quality start. He's been aided by facing the Orioles and Blue Jays, two of the bottom three in the AL. The opposition gets harder the next time out for Valdez, who will kick off the four-game set in New York against the Yankees on Thursday.