Valdez (5-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings to take the loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

Valdez had the unenviable task of dueling with Carlos Rodon, who one-hit the Astros over seven sterling innings. For Valdez, it was an encouraging outing after the left-hander walked 13 batters over the final 16 innings of the first half. That run made him examine his mechanics during the All-Star break, and he concluded that he was rushing his delivery in an effort to be perfect on each pitch, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Valdez threw 64 of his 97 pitches for strikes and induced a lot of weak contact, but Rodon was not going to be beat Sunday. Valdez lines up to pitch next Saturday at home against the Rangers.