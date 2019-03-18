Valdez allowed two hits and struck out four over four scoreless innings Sunday against the Braves.

Valdez lowered his spring ERA to 4.05 with the outing, which was his last chance to impress manager AJ Hinch, who will decide the identity of his fifth starter early this week. Valdez and Brad Peacock have been competing, and it is presumed Peacock will get the nod.

