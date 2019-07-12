Astros' Framber Valdez: May follow opener
The Astros may use an opener ahead of Valdez's appearance Tuesday in Anaheim, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Assuming the opener does not give up runs, this would actually be good for Valdez's value going forward (in leagues that don't reward quality starts), as it would allow him to enter the game against the bottom of the opposing team's lineup and would improve his chances of qualifying for the win. Valdez has given up 15 runs while walking seven and striking out five in seven innings over his last three appearances for Houston.
